Suspect in June deadly road-rage shooting arrested, charged with murder

Houston Police arrested a man Saturday and charged him with murder, among other charges, in connection to a deadly road-rage shooting that started in Houston's Homestead neighborhood, and ended at Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

Investigators believe it started as an argument at a gas station near Homestead Road and Tidwell Road and escalated into a road rage situation.

Just after 1 a.m. on June 9, 2024, Houston Police were called to a shooting at the hospital. They learned 25-year-old Alberto Posada's vehicle was chased by another vehicle and shots were fired as it arrived at the hospital.

The suspect vehicle quickly drove away.

Posada was taken to a different hospital where he died two days later. Posada's two brothers were also shot in the incident.

The investigation revealed 26-year-old Treveon Jock Walls as a person of interest. A photo of Walls was released to the public on Sept. 3.

Detectives were notified Walls was arrested Saturday for an unrelated incident.

He has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.