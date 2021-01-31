Suspect fires shots at Houston Police after crashing BMW in pursuit

article

Houston Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday, Jan. 31, around 1:30 a.m.

The shooting to place after a short pursuit on the 7500 block of East Freeway in Houston.

According to Houston Police, a unit observed a dark color BMW driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver failed to yield which started the chase.

The pursuit was short-lived and the driver crashed into a pole disabling the vehicle.

When officers attempted to approach the suspect he fired multiple shots at the officers.

One of the officers fired back at least once.

After firing his weapon the suspect fled on foot.

Officers chased the suspect and were able to take the suspect into custody.

One of the officers sustained some debris injury to his arm possibly from glass.

