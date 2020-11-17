Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of man outside Houston lounge
article
HOUSTON - Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a northwest Houston lounge in October.
Robert Hickman, 28, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 14400 block of Hempstead Road on October 13.
PREVIOUS: Police: Man fatally shot during fight outside NW Houston hookah bar
Police say the victim, identified as 23-year-old Lamar Leaphart, and a group of males got into an argument inside the lounge.
Leaphart ran outside into the parking lot where he was involved in a physical fight and shot multiple times, police say. He died at the scene.
HPD says further investigation led to the identification of Hickman as a suspect in the case.
Advertisement