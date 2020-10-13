Police: Man fatally shot during fight outside NW Houston hookah bar

article

Houston police say a disturbance in a hookah bar led to a deadly shooting in the parking lot.

Officers responded to the 14400 block of Hempstead Road around 3:05 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Houston police, the disturbance in the hookah bar spilled out into the parking lot. At some point during the fight, authorities say, shots were fired.

One man died at the scene.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

