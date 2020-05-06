Suspect charged with Capital Murder for three deadly shootings across SW Houston

article

A man has been charged with capital murder and murder for his role in Wednesday night's deadly crime spree.

Police say Joshua Kelsey, 35, was behind shootings at three separate locations in southwest Houston.

At least three men are dead and another wounded

Police say the three shootings happened in a 45-minute period.

Kelsey was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Thursday following a short pursuit.

Police believe three shooting in southwest Houston are related.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting in the 14200 block of Bridgeport Rd. around 8:15 p.m. One person died and one was wounded.

Advertisement

Police say the suspect then stole a car and drove to the location of the next shooting.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Kelling St. around 8:36 p.m. for a fatal shooting. A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

At 9 p.m., police responded to a third shooting in the 13500 block of Hooper Road. A man in his late 40s died at the hospital.

Police believe the shootings are drug-related.

“Drug rips, drug disputes are really pushing the homicides in our city. Just tonight, three homicides, all related. We're early on in the investigation but we got pretty good information to know that it's drug-related. I ask our citizens to pray for all of these families," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.