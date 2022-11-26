Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way.

SUGGESTED: Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing left a 'death note,' officials say

Reports say the deputy discharged his weapon and the person ran away. It is unsure if they were shot.

The deputy is said to be uninjured.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

There have been no other details confirmed at this time.