Suspect arrested in Greenville shooting that left 2 dead, 12 injured

A suspect has been arrested for this weekend’s deadly shooting in Hunt County at a homecoming party.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks announced that 23-year-old Brandon Gonzalez, of Greenville, was arrested Monday while he was at work at an auto dealership.

Gonzales is charged with capital murder after authorities say he opened fire at a crowded party late Saturday night and killed two people and injured 12 others.

Investigators believe Gonzales was only targeting one person at the party, and it’s unknown why he shot others. According to the arrest affidavit, one witness said the shooting followed a game of dice in one of the party venue's restrooms. However, Sheriff Meeks emphasized the investigation isn’t over.

The party was a non-sanctioned Texas A&M-Commerce homecoming party at a facility in Greenville called The Party Venue, with possibly more than 750 people in attendance. One person remains in critical condition.

During a vigil in Dallas for the victims Sunday night, gunfire sent the crowd running. No one was hurt, but a news van was hit by bullets. After a brief chase, officers arrested 21-year-old Patrick Lovely. He is charged with evading arrest and a weapons violation, but police are not sure if he was the actual shooter. Investigators say that gunfire was not connected to the original Greenville shooting.

Gonzales is in the Hunt County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Victims Identified

Authorities have identified the two victims as 23-year-old Kevin Barry Jr. of Dallas and 23-year-old Byron Cravens Jr. of Arlington.

Byron Craven Jr. lost his life celebrating it. Saturday was his twenty-third birthday. His parents say he was a young man whose life was on the right track only to be derailed by a shooter he didn't even know.

Byron and Brandise Craven are crushed at the death of their son, Byron Jr.

“She had to get somebody else to call me because she couldn’t tell me my son was dead on his birthday,” Brandise said.

Snapchat video shows Byron Jr. and his cousin heading to what was supposed to be a happy time that turned to heartbreak on his twenty-third birthday.

“He just wanted to spend a little time and enjoy himself for his birthday. He has never been to a homecoming,” Bryon Sr. said. “His cousin graduated from Texas A&M-Commerce so he wanted to experience what a homecoming would be like.”

A video at the party was posted to Snapchat showing the moments before bullets blasted.

“He was standing there having fun, and she told him she was fixing to go to the bathroom,” Brandise said. “She says when she got in there, she heard the gunfire and everybody took off. She tried to go back to find him, and she couldn’t. Then she looked through the window and she seen my son on the ground. She couldn’t do nothing. She couldn’t help him. She couldn’t get to him.”

Byron Jr. worked as a security guard at Arlington's General Motors assembly plant.

“He had been working 3 to 11 and they changed his shift,” Brandise said. Had they not changed his shift, he would have been at work. He wouldn’t have been able to go because he would have been at work.”

Through their pain, Byron Jr.’s parents share their pride for the life their son lived.

“That’s all we asked was just to have a genuine heart and just do your best, and that’s what he was doing. And then all of a sudden he gets his life taken away for just trying to have a good time, trying to have a little bit of good time for himself that he worked so hard for. And somebody comes and takes that away from him, it just isn’t fair. It isn’t right.”

Byron Sr. says he is relieved someone is now in custody for his son’s murder. He says Bryon Jr.’s funeral arrangements are pending.