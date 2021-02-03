Survey: One-third of Texans unlikely to get COVID-19 vaccine

While demand remains high for the COVID-19 vaccine, a new survey suggests about a third of Texans don't want it.

We’ve seen the images of long lines, heard the stories of people who are frustrated with trying to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, and even those who tried to cheat the system to get ahead of the line to try to get their dose. But there are some who aren’t willing to go through all the hassle to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Houston Hobby School on Public Affairs conducted a study to offer insight into who is most likely to deny getting the vaccine and why.

Of those surveyed, about one-third said they were unlikely to get the vaccine, and about 22% said they definitely will decline taking the shot.

More than 60% of those who are hesitant are concerned about possible side effects. Other reasons include wanting to wait since the vaccines are so new, and a distrust in the government and pharmaceutical companies to ensure it is safe.

Meanwhile, local health departments continue to be overwhelmed with the demand, and are trying push out the vaccines to those who fall in the 1A and 1B categories as quickly as they can. They are also trying to coordinate with those who are needing the second dose of the vaccine.

"It seems like a long time but it's really only been a month since we started getting weekly shipments," says Porfirio Villarreal with the Houston Health Department.

"When you get 24 to 28 days out, you will receive a notice that it is time for you to start scheduling your second dose," says Mac McClendon with Harris County Public Health.

There are some other interesting finds from the UH survey. Nine percent said they were undecided about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The group that reported the greatest amount of uncertainty about the vaccine were Blacks at 15%, followed by Latinos at 10% and Whites at 7%.

Health experts say that we need 70-90% of the population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.