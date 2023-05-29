

Summer is here and what better way to spend it than by taking a dip in the pool?

LIFEGUARDS NEEDED: City of Houston hiring for 2023 summer, here's how to apply

That's why the City of Houston Parks and Recreations Department unveiled its summer pool schedule for the year. According to the city's website, several aquatic centers in the Houston area will be open on certain days and times starting Saturday, June 3 through Sunday, September 3.

The pools will be closed on Mondays and on Labor Day.

NEED SWIMMING LESSONS? Wolfies Swim School to open second location in Spring Branch

See below for a complete list of which aquatic centers in Houston and their hours of operation. You may also click here.