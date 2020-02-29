Sugar Land Skeeters president stuck on cruise ship while crew member tested for coronavirus

For about two days, Sugar Land Skeeters President Christopher Hill and his wife cruise in the Caribbean came to a standstill when a crew member had to be tested for coronavirus.

“We were told we could not leave the boat,” he told FOX 26 via FaceTime while still aboard the ship.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Carnival Fascination had to skip it stops in St. Lucia and dock in Barbados on Thursday while the crew member was tested.

“My wife’s parents are watching the kids and so we’re making preparations to make sure that if something had happened that they were fine,” Hill said.

Fortunately, the test for COVID-19 came back negative.

“At 10 o’clock that night or about 10:30, the prime minister of Barbados came over to say that everyone they had tested was negative and so we were free to travel on,” he said.

Hill says while coronavirus was certainly the topic of conversation on the ship, people did not act panicked.

“It was relatively calm, there wasn’t a lot of panic,” he recalled.

But, he couldn’t help but feel anxious to be home.

“Obviously, we have Opening Day coming up and I wanted to get home,” he said smiling.

The Skeeters' opening day is April 30th.

Carnival Cruise Line sent the following statement to FOX 26:

“Guests on Carnival Fascination have been cleared to disembark in Barbados after a precautionary COVID-19 test on a crew member came back negative, as was expected.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley personally delivered the news to the ship’s captain, guests and crew during a visit late Thursday evening.

The ship remains in Barbados until Friday evening, when it will depart for San Juan, as part of its planned itinerary. Carnival Fascination arrived in Barbados a day early after it canceled the call scheduled for St. Lucia when officials there were not equipped to address a crew medical issue. The crew member in question did not meet the criteria for COVID-19 set by public health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. Barbados officials worked closely with Carnival to accommodate the change in the itinerary, but requested a COVID-19 screening in an abundance of caution with which Carnival complied.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy thanked Prime Minister Mottley for the cooperation of her government and her concern for the health and safety of the residents of Barbados as well as Carnival guests and crew. She also expressed her appreciation for the Carnival Fascination guests for their patience over the course of the day on Thursday.

Carnival Fascination’s next cruise will depart from San Juan as scheduled on Sunday, March 1.”

