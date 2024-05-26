Sugar Land concert pays tribute to fallen heroes with music, dance on Memorial Day Weekend

article

A patriotic concert dedicated to fallen heroes enriched Memorial Day weekend celebrations, as local residents gathered to enjoy music and dance, and to pay tribute to the sacrifices of military personnel.

The event, titled "A Night to Remember, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes," and presented by The Exchange Club of Sugar Land, is in its third year. It featured a variety of performances, including classical music and ballet, aimed at commemorating the service and dedication of those lost in battle.

SUGGESTED: Memorial Day 2024: Watch live events from around the country

Doug Earle, the event's founder, said, "We really want to entertain the community with local talent, patriotic music, love for our country, love for our military and to honor those who have given their lives."

Attendees included individuals like Betty Edmundson, a widow of a Vietnam War soldier, who said, "I was very proud of him, he volunteered. He did not wait to be drafted. It was his intent to make the service his career."

Cookie Joe, Artistic Director of Ballet Grace, shared her thoughts on the significance of using her talents at the concert: "God gave us a lot of talents and to be able to use that to glorify him and glorify our mission is really important. I think it’s an honor as well as a responsibility."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The concert not only provided entertainment but also served as a reminder of the cost of the freedoms enjoyed today.

One attendee, Marissa, commented on the emotional impact of the occasion, "It’s a very special event to be celebrating today. This weekend is a time for us to honor the lives of those who served."

Further emphasizing the event's importance, Amalia Guiliani stated, "It’s nice for them to be here and show what they’re doing now, and it’s a really important weekend for all to remember to celebrate."

In addition to paying homage to heroes, "A Night to Remember, Honoring Our fallen Heroes," supported local charity by accepting canned food donations for the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.