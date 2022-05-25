Police arrest student with unloaded weapon on Clear Brook HS campus: officials

Police arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon on the Clear Brook High School campus on Wednesday morning, officials say.

School officials say students are safe, and the school day will continue.

Just before 9 a.m., the school said a student had been taken into custody, and the school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted by 9:10 a.m.

Police searched the campus as part of their protocol and did not find any ammunition, officials say.

The school is asking parents who would like to check out their students early to please be patient.