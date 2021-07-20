Students gather for random acts of kindness in honor of student, David Castro, killed in road rage shooting

Two weeks after 17-year-old David Castro was killed leaving an Astros game with his family, a group of students gathered to help spread the word about what happened to David at Tuesday's game.

Paul Castro, David's father, spoke with FOX 26 in-depth about the senseless death of his son.

He tells us he’s now on a mission to encourage kindness and find the man who police believe shot and killed his child in what is believed to be a road rage shooting.

"That guy said I'm going to make it right by putting a bullet at head-level into the windshield of that truck, whether he knew what he was shooting at or not, he was shooting at a person," said Castro. "And that bullet hit my son in the back of the head and put a hole in his head."

Paul says he son had a bright future, he was going to be a National Merit Scholar and was looking to get a masters degree in public policy.

David, who would have been a senior this year, was just learning how to drive. Paul said he would have received his license this month.

"I am a firm believer that our world got a little darker and that is why I’m pushing back so hard with random acts of kindness," said Castro. "I’ll be damned if I’m going to let the evil people run this city."

A group of students from A+UP Charter school in the Midtown area, who did not personally know David, gathered outside of Tuesday’s Astros game to show attendees HPD’s sketch of the main suspect.

"The kids said, coach Kap it just takes one person, just one person," said McWorther. "If we can get this picture to the right person, we can get this guy found."

Once the Astros Organization heard about what the students planned on doing, they decided to also do an act of kindness and donate 150 hotdogs to the effort. The students passed out those hotdogs, along with a card about David.

"Very cool that we will be able to donate the money to the family and the Astros are giving the hotdogs to the fans," said McWorther.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.