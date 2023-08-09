Did you see some strange lights in the sky in the Houston area on Tuesday night? You were not alone.

FOX 26 received several reports from residents in southwest Houston and Fort Bend County about an unusual string of lights in the sky.

So what was going on? The line of bright lights was actually what people are calling a Starlink "satellite train".

Starlink, owned by SpaceX, launches these satellites frequently, and people across the country have reported seeing them on clear nights.

The company is launching thousands of these satellites to establish internet connectivity around the world.