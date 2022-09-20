Many FOX 4 viewers have sent in pictures and video of an odd sight in the North Texas sky on Monday night.

A mysterious line of lights were visible for many across the metroplex around 9 p.m., leading some to believe they spotted a UFO.

String of lights spotted by FOX 4 viewer Maria Flores Ruiz in Caddo Hills around 9 p.m.

The true source of the lights was Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The website FindStarlink.com shows the Starlink-55 satellites passed over North Texas on Monday night.

The Starlink satellites are meant to help bring high-speed broadband internet to locations across the globe where internet may not be readily available.

On Sunday night, SpaceX launched 54 new Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

