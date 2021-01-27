Store owner shot and killed in pickup truck in east Houston

article

The owner of a corner store was shot and killed inside of his pickup truck in east Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near Delaware and Fidelity.

Police say the man left the store before the shooting. It is unclear if he was driving or if the pickup truck was parked when he was shot, authorities say.

He died at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

According to HPD, several people were outside of the store around the time of the shooting. Authorities hope someone who saw something will come forward with information.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

