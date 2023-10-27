The Houston Police Department is investigating two robberies on 3800 Mangum Drive that resulted in the shooting of a store clerk at A.J. Food Store on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. police arrived at the first store and found a clerk with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police say three black men parked their SUV behind the first convenient store in the area.

According to investigators, two men walked inside the store while the third man was at another corner store down the street.

Police say one man was armed, but not the other.

The store clerk told police that once he saw the two men he tried to close the door leading to the register. However, he did not make it in time, according to officials.

Upon getting inside, they shot the clerk and stole $400. Police say both men walked to the next store to meet the third man. Police say the store clerk was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

The third man was armed and went into the store's shopping area. A female store clerk was at the register, and an unidentified employee was in the shopping area, according to police.

Gun in hand, the man orders the woman to open the door behind the register, while holding the other clerk hostage.

The man shot the bulletproof glass 10 to 15 times after she refused to open the door. Once the two men got to the second store, they shot the front door multiple times to free the third man and ran away.

Police say the men then got into their SUV and left.

Authorities are asking if anyone knows anything to call your local law enforcement.