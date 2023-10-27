A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back during a fight in front of a home in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Luca Street.

According to police, there was an altercation between the couple out in the street.

The man’s mother came outside to try to break it up and found the couple "fist fighting" in the yard, police say.

At some point, police say the girlfriend got a pistol out of a car.

As the man’s mother tried to stop her, and the man tried to get inside the house, police say the girlfriend shot him in the lower back.

He was taken to the hospital and was taken into surgery.

Police say they have identified the girlfriend, who fled the scene. She is reportedly also in her mid-30s.

The investigation into the incident continues.