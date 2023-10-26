Harris County man accused of impersonating police officer to kidnap, sexually assault victim

Geonary Gillespi is behind bars charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, and impersonating a public servant.

Court records say that Gillespi posed as a police officer and convinced the victim he was under arrest, holding him at gunpoint. The documents say he spoke over the radio to ‘other officers’ and put the victim in handcuffs.

In probable cause court, a state representative said after handcuffing him, Gillespi transported his victim.

"Handcuffed him, took him to another location where he sexually assaulted him before taking him back to the location where he assaulted him at," they said.

Geonary Gillespie

A judge set Gillespi's bond at $300 thousand total for all three charges, saying he could have no contact with the victim.

"The complaining witness even showed a detective text messages on his phone from you that night after the assault," said the judge. "So let me say it one more time, you are not to have any contact with that person."