A man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a food truck owner in an alleged attempted robbery in south Houston.

Jimmie Wayne Daniels, 21, is charged in the 487th State District Court with capital murder for killing Roberto Almaguer Garza, 29 during an attempted robbery.

HPD says officers responded to a shooting at a gas station located at 8524 Gulf Freeway at about 3:45 a.m. on October 13. They found Almaguer Garza, 29, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim owned a food truck and that a suspect tried to rob him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued during the robbery, leading to Garza being shot multiple times. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Further investigation revealed that Jimmie Wayne Daniels was the suspect in this case. At the time of his identification, Daniels was already in custody for unrelated felony incidents. On October 26, he was officially charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

