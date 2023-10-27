A driver was shot during an altercation with his passenger outside of a convenience store in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of MLK Blvd.

Authorities say the driver drove to the convenience store after picking up the suspect somewhere else.

While they were in the car, police say there was an altercation between the driver and the passenger. Authorities say the driver reported that the suspect wanted money from him.

The altercation moved out of the car into the parking lot, where the driver was shot in the leg, police say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on MLK.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

An investigation continues into what led up to the altercation and the shooting.