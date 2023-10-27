The Galveston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run involving a 61-year-old man killed on Thursday.

Authorities say around 9:20 p.m., a pickup truck struck a man who was walking along 28th Seawall Boulevard. Eyewitnesses at the scene told police that the truck drove away before police arrived.

The man was taken to the trama center at Johns Sealy Hospital's. Police say a short time after arriving, h was pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to gather eyewitness statements, security footage and debris from the pickup truck to help identify the driver.

According to police, they have taken a person of interest into custody for questioning, but no charges have been filed yet.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.