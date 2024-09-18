Houston authorities confirm a student was stabbed at a high school on Wednesday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they were called to a stabbing at Sterling High School at 11625 Martindale Road around 10:10 a.m.

One student was taken to the hospital and the suspect was detained by campus police.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as we learn more information.