Spring mother accused of abandoning her children appears in court

A Spring mother, accused of abandoning her children, appeared in court on Monday.

27-year-old Angela Huff is charged with four counts of child abandonment after her kids were discovered alone in an apartment last week.

Her attorney claims Huff suffers from PTSD and depression, stemming from an incident involving the children's father.



"One of the main concerns this court has is that she contact her mental health provider and make sure that she's stable. She does not have custody of her children. Her children are now being raised by her grandparents," said Emily Detoto, Huff's attorney. "So right now, our goal is to just get her in a good mental place so she can eventually be reunited with her children."

Huff's next court appearance is scheduled for June 13.

The children are okay and now staying with family.