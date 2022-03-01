Spring ISD moving to 'mask recommended' status starting on March 4

article

The Spring Independent School District has announced they will be transitioning their campuses regarding masks on campus and their facilities

According to a release, the district will move from a "mask required" to "mask recommended" in all Spring ISD facilities and campuses on Friday, March 4.

The school district said in a statement,

"Due to newly relaxed CDC guidelines for indoor masking, as well as a drop to single-digit numbers in new cases recorded in Spring ISD since December, the district will be moving from "mask required" to "mask recommended" in all Spring ISD facilities and campuses. As a district, we believe this decision will enable our families and staff to make their own personal choices based on individual health needs. This change will be effective on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Houston ISD announced this week they were lifting their mask mandate on Tuesday.