A man is behind bars after being caught in the act of stealing in Spring, deputies say.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex on 24500 Gosling Road, after a call reporting a suspicious individual on March 13.

Constable Mark Herman's deputies responded to the scene and found a man loading appliances onto a trailer from one of the garages.

The man, later identified as Matthew Cavitt, was arrested at the scene. Authorities say a subsequent investigation revealed that Cavitt had forcibly entered the garage intending to steal the appliances stored inside.

Following his arrest, Cavitt was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail. He now faces charges of Burglary of a Building, although details regarding his bond and court proceedings are pending.



