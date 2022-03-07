Spring business helping collect donations for Ukrainian refugees

For 45 years, Grace's Nutrition in Spring has been focused on health and wellness needs, but for the last week, the store has been transformed into a donation collection center for Ukrainian refugees.

Michelle Garcia, the owner of Grace's Nutrition, is working with a non-profit to get donations to Ukraine. The store is accepting everything from first aid kits, clothing, and non-perishable food items.

"From thermal blankets to medical supplies to clothing for men, women, and children. We're accepting gently used clothes, yes. Washed, of course. Anything that has holes, don’t send that. New stuff, for sure. We’re doing all the packaging and boxing and going to take it, transport it to Poland," said Garcia.

Garcia said the outpouring of donations and support from the community has been overwhelming.

"We had a Ukrainian soldier that was in Israel who came in, and it broke my heart. He’s like this is amazing, I’ve been in war before and what touched him the most was a handwritten letter that someone included. So, if anybody wants to do any handwritten letters, I think that’s really important because of the devastation. I think a word of encouragement would be amazing," Garcia said.

Grace’s Nutrition is will also be donating 15% of their proceeds until March 15 to help with the crisis.

Donations can be dropped off at 1421 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX. Hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.