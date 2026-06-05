Circle K issues statement on contaminated fuel at Spring Branch gas station

The Brief Circle K has sent a statement to FOX 26 following recent reports of contaminated fuel. Drivers told FOX 26 that the water found in the fuel at the gas station cost them thousands of dollars in repairs. The gas station is independently owned and operated.



Circle K has sent a statement to FOX 26 following recent reports of contaminated fuel that drivers say damaged their vehicles.

Spring Branch bad gas: Circle K response

What they're saying:

A Circle K spokesperson sent the following:

"At Circle K, we guarantee and stand by the quality of our fuels. However, issues sometimes arise, and we are aware of a recent incident involving water-contaminated fuel dispensed at an independent franchise Circle K location on Long Point Road. We take this matter seriously, and we are committed to helping make it right for valued customers who were affected. We are investigating this with the franchisee and helping them assist customers with their claims. If customers experience an issue after fueling at one of our gas stations, we ask that they call our customer care department at 1-855-276-1947 as soon as possible. Our representatives will help them submit the right documentation to report the incident. After reviewing and verifying their information, we'll reimburse them for any repairs or associated costs attributable to our fuel."

The backstory:

The response comes 2.5 weeks after FOX 26 heard from drivers about fuel issues at the Circle K along Long Point Road.

Drivers learned that water was in the fuel, causing damage to their vehicles.

One driver said their repair bill could go over $500. Another showed their receipt with a total of over $4,5000.

When FOX 26 first visited the Circle K, a store clerk said water was in the gas and that four to six customers were affected. The clerk said the issue had been resolved and that the company was working on possible reimbursements for affected customers.

FOX 26 returned to the store for an update almost two weeks later. The clerk said they are working with the insurance company about the claims.

The gas station is independently owned and operated.