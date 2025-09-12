Splendora ISD elementary teacher arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

The Brief Rene Jesus Tavera-Arango, an elementary school teacher at Splendora ISD, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Montgomery County. Tavera-Arango has worked at area school districts for the past 14 years. The sheriff's office says multiple students came forward to say they were sexually abused.



Elementary school teacher Rene Jesus Tavera-Arango has been arrested in Montgomery County after it was alleged he sexually abused multiple students.

What we know:

The 70-year-old who has worked in Houston-area school districts for the past 14 years is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Rene Jesus Tavera-Arango

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, multiple students have come forward to say they were sexually abused at the school. After investigations, Tavera-Arango was arrested.

He has been employed at Splendora ISD at Peach Creek Elementary for the past two years and has previously worked at Navasota ISD and Cleveland ISD, officials say.

Tavera-Arango is in custody and being held on $250,000, the sheriff's office reports.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said specifically how many children were assaulted and if Tavera-Arango has sexually abused students at other campuses.

What you can do:

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information or who may have been a victim to contact the Special Victims Unit at 936-760-5876.