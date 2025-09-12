Atascocita crash: 2 dead after motorcycle, truck crash on FM-1960 East

Two people are dead after a major crash involving a motorcycle and truck early Friday morning in Atascocita.

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 8500 block of FM-1960 East near Pine Echo Drive alongside the Atascocita Fire Department.

Details on what happened to cause the crash are limited.

The sheriff's office reports one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital on Lie Flight, but has been pronounced dead. Both were on the motorcycle.

Traffic is being diverted to Atascocita Shore and Pinehurst. Drivers should consider using an alternate route.

What we don't know:

The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time.