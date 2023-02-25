article

A speeding truck driver went to great lengths to try to avoid a traffic stop Friday night.

Houston police say a little after 10:15 p.m. officers noticed a white truck speeding down the street. An officer turned around to try to pull the driver over, but investigators said the unidentified driver went through some side streets before ending up on Wheeler Ave.

From there, police say the driver was crossing through the intersection of Wheeler and Emancipation Ave. just as the officer started to turn on their lights and sirens.

However, that's when the driver hit a convertible before ending up driving atop four other vehicles.

No one was inside the parked vehicles the truck driver got on top of, however, a woman inside the convertible did suffer some injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, but investigators said she is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the unidentified truck driver suffered some scratches but also had some warrants from the city and a "lengthy criminal history," according to HPD Lt. Willkens, so was taken into custody.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.