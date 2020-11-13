SpaceX's Crew-1 astronaut mission to launch Sunday

After a one day delay, SpaceX's Crew-1 team are getting ready to launch on their historic mission on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that the mission was delayed due to weather conditions. Liftoff is now scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at 7:27 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center.

Bridenstine said in the tweet, "Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, NASA and SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the Space Station at 7:27 p.m. (EST) Sunday..."

The launch was supposed to happen on Saturday.

It would have been back-to-back launches out of the Space Coast.

On Friday, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) sent up an Atlas V rocket on, carrying a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

This was the 141st mission for United Launch Alliance and the 29th for the NRO.

Sunday's Falcon 9 launch will carry four astronauts into space.

It will be the second crewed flight for SpaceX and marks the first time the mission is considered "operational."

FOX 35 News spoke with one of the NASA astronaut trainers about what it was like for the crew to prepare for the G-force pressure.

“So everyone’s been able to handle it really well. We haven’t had anyone get sick, and all of the astronauts come away from it feeling like they’re that much more prepared for launch day," said NASA trainer Samantha Testa.

Three Americans and one Japanese astronaut are heading to the International Space Station for a 6-month stay.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, and Flight Engineers Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

This will increase the regular crew size of the space station’s expedition missions from six to seven astronauts, adding to the amount of crew time available for research.

Soon, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi will be added to the elite list of NASA astronauts using SpaceX to reach low earth orbit.

The astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral last Sunday afternoon. They spoke, along with leaders at NASA and JAX, about the upcoming launch. It was described as a transitional launch, as the Kennedy Space Center becomes the base for routine launches to the International Space Station (ISS) and hopefully commercial flights.

Mike Hopkins was the first of the crew to speak and he said that "we’re ready. We spent the last couple of weeks fine-tuning our training. And we’ve also had the opportunity to spend a little time at home with our families. And we’re are truly honored to be apart of this transition.”

Victor Glover spoke next and said that "we have this great mission ahead of us and we all look forward to getting into orbit and make you really proud of us.”

JAXA's Soichi Noguchi expressed that "We go to space with pride. Our name is Resilience. Resilience is power to recover, will to restore, and strive to survive.”

He added that "in fact Crew-1, is You-1. All for one and one for all.”

Shannon Walker, who has never launched from Kennedy Space Center before, said that "I’m just so happy to be here, in Florida, getting ready for this launch.”

Another reason to celebrate this mission: Walker will be the first female astronaut to lift off from American soil since the shuttle mission ended.

You can watch the launch live on FOX 35 News.