One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a Houston clothing store, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Authorities say the incident occurred in the store and in the parking lot.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Two other males were taken to the hospital. One was reported to be in stable condition, and the other male was last said to be in critical condition.

Police say they have surveillance video of what happened outside but not inside of the store. The investigation is ongoing.