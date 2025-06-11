Southmore shooting: Houston police release body-worn camera video following deadly officer-involved shooting

The Brief Houston police have released body-worn camera video following an officer-involved shooting that occurred in May. The incident took place on May 16 in the 2200 block of Southmore. The victim, 33-year-old Earnest Harrison, was critically injured in the shooting. However, he died at the hospital a few days later.



The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following an officer-involved shooting in May that later turned deadly.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the suspect, 33-year-old Earnest Harrison, who was critically injured in the incident, died at the hospital on Tuesday, May 20.

It all started last Friday when authorities responded to a report of a robbery in the 5100 block of Almeda Road.

Authorities said they later learned a male suspect, later identified as Harrison, stole merchandise and displayed a large knife when he was confronted by store employees.

Officials stated when officers arrived, they located a male matching Harrison's description and gave him verbal commands to stop. However, Harrison advanced toward one of the officers with a machete. Fearing for the officer's safety, the officer, identified as Officer L. Jumonji, fired her weapon, striking Harrison.

Harrison was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the incident.

Authorities said Officer Jumonji was not injured in the incident. She was sworn in as an officer in December 2021 and is assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't say whether the officer involved has returned to duty as the investigation is ongoing.