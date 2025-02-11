Expand / Collapse search

Houston restaurant makes Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list

Published  February 11, 2025 11:00pm CST
    • Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2025 has been released.
    • Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Houston made the list for the second straight year.
    • Casual Mexican restaurant Holbox from Los Angeles topped the list.

HOUSTON - Yelp has released its 2025 list of the Top 100 Places to Eat, and it includes Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Houston.

The list of top restaurants is based on submissions, ratings, the number of reviews and community input.

Yelp says this year's list includes an emphasis on casual dining restaurants.

80 percent of the restaurants on the list are priced at under $30 per person.

article

The top-ranked restaurant on the list is Holbox in Los Angeles.

The casual Mexican restaurant had more than 1,000 5-star reviews on Yelp.

Southern Yankee Crafthouse makes Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list

Local perspective:

Southern Yankee Crafthouse on W. Alabama Street was the lone Houston restaurant to make the list.

It came in at number 59 on the list.

The gastropub in Houston's Montrose neighborhood has 4.5 stars on Yelp.

It is the restuarant's second straight year on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list.

Other Texas restaurants to make the list include Tatsumi Sushi in Austin, The Art of Donut in San Antonio, Takara Sushi & Asian Bistro in Cedar Park, EBESU Robata & Sushi in Plano, Yorienn Korean Fried Chicken & Yori Shop in Carrollton, The Original Roy Hutchins BBQ in Trophy Club and Mike's Chicken and The Mayor's House by Selda in Dallas.

Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list

  1. Holbox, Los Angeles, California
  2. Twisted Gyros, Hillsboro, Oregon
  3. De Babel, Scottsdale, Arizona
  4. Phonomenal, National City, California
  5. Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Lancaster Pennsylvania
  6. Wally's Cafe, Rocklin, California
  7. Aroy Mak Thai Food, Seattle, Washington
  8. The Good Salad, Santa Clara, California
  9. Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach, Florida
  10. Kaya, Orlando, Florida
  11. Shlap Muan Wings, Long Beach, California
  12. Sierra Subs And Salads, Three Rivers, California
  13. Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen, High Point, North Carolina
  14. Beyer Deli, San Diego, California
  15. Berry Brand, Tustin, California
  16. Georgetown Seafood, Folly Beach, South Carolina
  17. Jack Of Cups Saloon, Glendora, California
  18. West Coast Cheesesteaks, Las Vegas, Nevada
  19. Milpa, Las Vegas, Nevada
  20. Gohan Japanese Cuisine, Southington, Connecticut
  21. Guy's For Lunch, Roseville, California
  22. New Village Gastro Pub, Northbrook, Illinois
  23. Sunbliss Cafe, Anaheim, California
  24. Dos Mundos, Newberg, Oregon
  25. Tatsumi Sushi, Austin, Texas
  26. Shawarma Guys, La Mesa, California
  27. Tai He Ju, El Monte, California
  28. Degthai, Nashville, Tennessee
  29. Mazra, Redwood City, California
  30. DMV Taqueria, Columbia, Maryland
  31. GONZO! Ramen, Carlsbad, California
  32. EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano, Texas
  33. Big Jims Roast Beef, San Diego, California
  34. Baja Cafe, Tucson, Arizona
  35. Freeman's Grub & Pub, Greensboro, North Carolina
  36. Pastosa By Lucia, Galt, California
  37. Baba Kabob, San Diego, California
  38. Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe, Tucson, Arizona
  39. Genova Bakery, Stockton, California
  40. Much Ado About Pizza, Pleasanton, California
  41. La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood, Tucson, Arizona
  42. Lord Empanada, Monrovia, California
  43. Toasted Gastrobrunch, Las Vegas, Nevada
  44. R Town Pizza, Reno, Nevada
  45. Cardelli's Italian Market Deli & Catering, Riverside, California
  46. Rosemarie’s Burgers, San Diego, California
  47. Tim's Po-Boys and Wings, Hawthorne, New Jersey
  48. North Shore Plate Lunch, Norco, California
  49. Jashan, Nashville, Tennessee
  50. Heirloom, Fresno, California
  51. Mike's Chicken, Dallas, Texas
  52. Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  53. The Riv, The Dalles, Oregon
  54. Lawrence Fish Market, Chicago, Illinois
  55. Sindoore - Indian By Nature, Nashville, Tennessee
  56. Tito & Pep, Tucson, Arizona
  57. West Coast Taco Bar, Elk Grove, California
  58. Doctor Kustom, Tulsa, Oklahoma
  59. El Green-Go's, Anchorage, Alaska
  60. Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Houston, Texas
  61. Nick's Old Fashioned Hamburger House, Lexington, North Carolina
  62. Odd Duck, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  63. Fresh Tiki Bar, Somerville, New Jersey
  64. Daddy Ji, Claremont, California
  65. Chüyz Taco Shop, San Diego, California
  66. Penelope, Tucson, Arizona
  67. Cha Menya, Douglaston, New York
  68. Hachi, Las Vegas, Nevada
  69. 1608 Crafthouse, Virginia Beach, Virginia
  70. The Parish, Tucson, Arizona
  71. La Copine, Yucca Valley, California
  72. Virtue Restaurant, Chicago, Illinois
  73. Aunts et Uncles, Brooklyn, New York
  74. Taqueria El Compa, Roseville, Michigan
  75. Paju, Seattle, Washington
  76. Yorienn Korean Fried Chicken & Yori Shop of Carrollton 요리엔 한식, Carrollton, Texas
  77. Side Piece Kitchen, Tacoma, Washington
  78. Slater's 50/50, Las Vegas, Nevada
  79. Saizon, Fresno, California
  80. Cha Cha Cha Cuban Cafe, Kenilworth, New Jersey
  81. Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup, San Mateo, California
  82. The Original Roy Hutchins Barbeque, Trophy Club, Texas
  83. Top Sushi & Oyster 2, Las Vegas, Nevada
  84. Yellowbelly, St. Louis, Missouri
  85. Single Fin Surf Grill, San Diego, California
  86. Noodle Box Kitchen, Reno, Nevada
  87. Wafaa N Mike Cafe, Jacksonville, Florida
  88. The Mayor’s House By Selda, Dallas, Texas
  89. Prime 141, Enterprise, Nevada
  90. Chez Kenzo Bar & Grill, Honolulu, Hawaii
  91. Fat Salmon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  92. Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, California
  93. Rintaro, San Francisco, California
  94. Burma Superstar, San Francisco, California
  95. Engawa Fusion, Sacramento, California
  96. Ambli Global Cuisine - DTC, Denver, Colorado
  97. The Art of Donut, San Antonio, Texas
  98. Takara Sushi & Asian Bistro, Cedar Park, Texas
  99. OC Taco, Oregon City, Oregon
  100. Pasta Moon, Half Moon Bay, California

The Source: Information in this article comes from Yelp.

