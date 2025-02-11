Houston restaurant makes Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list

article

The Brief Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2025 has been released. Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Houston made the list for the second straight year. Casual Mexican restaurant Holbox from Los Angeles topped the list.



Yelp has released its 2025 list of the Top 100 Places to Eat, and it includes Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Houston.

The list of top restaurants is based on submissions, ratings, the number of reviews and community input.

Yelp says this year's list includes an emphasis on casual dining restaurants.

80 percent of the restaurants on the list are priced at under $30 per person.

Related article

The top-ranked restaurant on the list is Holbox in Los Angeles.

The casual Mexican restaurant had more than 1,000 5-star reviews on Yelp.

Southern Yankee Crafthouse makes Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list

Local perspective:

Southern Yankee Crafthouse on W. Alabama Street was the lone Houston restaurant to make the list.

It came in at number 59 on the list.

The gastropub in Houston's Montrose neighborhood has 4.5 stars on Yelp.

It is the restuarant's second straight year on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list.

Other Texas restaurants to make the list include Tatsumi Sushi in Austin, The Art of Donut in San Antonio, Takara Sushi & Asian Bistro in Cedar Park, EBESU Robata & Sushi in Plano, Yorienn Korean Fried Chicken & Yori Shop in Carrollton, The Original Roy Hutchins BBQ in Trophy Club and Mike's Chicken and The Mayor's House by Selda in Dallas.

Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list

Holbox, Los Angeles, California Twisted Gyros, Hillsboro, Oregon De Babel, Scottsdale, Arizona Phonomenal, National City, California Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Lancaster Pennsylvania Wally's Cafe, Rocklin, California Aroy Mak Thai Food, Seattle, Washington The Good Salad, Santa Clara, California Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach, Florida Kaya, Orlando, Florida Shlap Muan Wings, Long Beach, California Sierra Subs And Salads, Three Rivers, California Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen, High Point, North Carolina Beyer Deli, San Diego, California Berry Brand, Tustin, California Georgetown Seafood, Folly Beach, South Carolina Jack Of Cups Saloon, Glendora, California West Coast Cheesesteaks, Las Vegas, Nevada Milpa, Las Vegas, Nevada Gohan Japanese Cuisine, Southington, Connecticut Guy's For Lunch, Roseville, California New Village Gastro Pub, Northbrook, Illinois Sunbliss Cafe, Anaheim, California Dos Mundos, Newberg, Oregon Tatsumi Sushi, Austin, Texas Shawarma Guys, La Mesa, California Tai He Ju, El Monte, California Degthai, Nashville, Tennessee Mazra, Redwood City, California DMV Taqueria, Columbia, Maryland GONZO! Ramen, Carlsbad, California EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano, Texas Big Jims Roast Beef, San Diego, California Baja Cafe, Tucson, Arizona Freeman's Grub & Pub, Greensboro, North Carolina Pastosa By Lucia, Galt, California Baba Kabob, San Diego, California Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe, Tucson, Arizona Genova Bakery, Stockton, California Much Ado About Pizza, Pleasanton, California La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood, Tucson, Arizona Lord Empanada, Monrovia, California Toasted Gastrobrunch, Las Vegas, Nevada R Town Pizza, Reno, Nevada Cardelli's Italian Market Deli & Catering, Riverside, California Rosemarie’s Burgers, San Diego, California Tim's Po-Boys and Wings, Hawthorne, New Jersey North Shore Plate Lunch, Norco, California Jashan, Nashville, Tennessee Heirloom, Fresno, California Mike's Chicken, Dallas, Texas Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale, Florida The Riv, The Dalles, Oregon Lawrence Fish Market, Chicago, Illinois Sindoore - Indian By Nature, Nashville, Tennessee Tito & Pep, Tucson, Arizona West Coast Taco Bar, Elk Grove, California Doctor Kustom, Tulsa, Oklahoma El Green-Go's, Anchorage, Alaska Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Houston, Texas Nick's Old Fashioned Hamburger House, Lexington, North Carolina Odd Duck, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fresh Tiki Bar, Somerville, New Jersey Daddy Ji, Claremont, California Chüyz Taco Shop, San Diego, California Penelope, Tucson, Arizona Cha Menya, Douglaston, New York Hachi, Las Vegas, Nevada 1608 Crafthouse, Virginia Beach, Virginia The Parish, Tucson, Arizona La Copine, Yucca Valley, California Virtue Restaurant, Chicago, Illinois Aunts et Uncles, Brooklyn, New York Taqueria El Compa, Roseville, Michigan Paju, Seattle, Washington Yorienn Korean Fried Chicken & Yori Shop of Carrollton 요리엔 한식, Carrollton, Texas Side Piece Kitchen, Tacoma, Washington Slater's 50/50, Las Vegas, Nevada Saizon, Fresno, California Cha Cha Cha Cuban Cafe, Kenilworth, New Jersey Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup, San Mateo, California The Original Roy Hutchins Barbeque, Trophy Club, Texas Top Sushi & Oyster 2, Las Vegas, Nevada Yellowbelly, St. Louis, Missouri Single Fin Surf Grill, San Diego, California Noodle Box Kitchen, Reno, Nevada Wafaa N Mike Cafe, Jacksonville, Florida The Mayor’s House By Selda, Dallas, Texas Prime 141, Enterprise, Nevada Chez Kenzo Bar & Grill, Honolulu, Hawaii Fat Salmon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, California Rintaro, San Francisco, California Burma Superstar, San Francisco, California Engawa Fusion, Sacramento, California Ambli Global Cuisine - DTC, Denver, Colorado The Art of Donut, San Antonio, Texas Takara Sushi & Asian Bistro, Cedar Park, Texas OC Taco, Oregon City, Oregon Pasta Moon, Half Moon Bay, California