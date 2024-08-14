Southern fried, Southern eating at Lucille's during Houston Restaurant Weeks in Houston

Located in Houston's museum district, at 5612 La Branch Street, sits Lucille's restaurant. Co-founded in August 2012 by brothers Chris and Ben Willilans, the restaurant is a tribute to the culinary tradition of their great-grandmother, Lucille B. Smith.

Coco Dominguez visits with Chef Chris Williams for a look at what's on this 2024 HRW lunch and dinner menu.

Lucille's is offering a 2-course $25 lunch menu and a 3-course $39 option.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lucille's Lunch Menu

Restaurant Hours:

Lunch

Tuesday - Thursday 11a - 3p

Dinner

Tuesday - Thursday- 4p-9p

Friday- Saturday 5p-10p

Saturday & Sunday Brunch 10a-3p

Reservations can be made on Open Table

More Houston Restaurant Weeks restaurants can be found here.

Watch Foodies and Friends Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1pm during August for more highlights and menu choices with Katie Stone and chefs across our city.