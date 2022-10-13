Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds

article

The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself, and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.

The study by the University of Houston published in the journal Remote Sensing found that subsidence, or a gradual sinking of the ground, is happening at a faster rate in cities like Katy to the west of Houston, The Woodlands to the north and Fresno to the south.

According to the study, researchers used satellite data to determine subsidence rates. Areas northwest and west of Houston sank about 3.5 inches between 2016 and 2020, with a rate of about three-quarters of an inch per year. A similar subsidence rate was also found south of Houston.

The Channelview and Mont Belvieu areas to the east-northeast of Houston also saw higher rates of subsidence.

Shuhab Khan, a professor of geology at U of H, led the study. He said that subsidence was once a rare phenomenon that has become much more common around the world.

"There are 200 locations in 34 countries where there’s known subsidence," Khan said. "Cities in the northern Gulf of Mexico, such as Houston, have experienced one of the fastest rates of subsidence."

What causes subsidence?

Any kind of underground movement can cause land to sink.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the subsidence in the Houston area is primarily caused by the pumping of groundwater out of aquifers. As the water is removed, the sediment contained in the aquifer compacts and leaves less space to hold water in the future. This is usually an irreversible process.

U of H researchers found that population growth in the suburbs has led to excessive groundwater extraction in those areas.

Khan said that similar subsidence issues were found in downtown Houston and suburbs to the southeast of the city in previous years, but groundwater regulation has slowed the sinking to levels that are no longer substantial.

According to Khan, subsidence in Mont Belvieu appears to be related to the heavy withdrawal of oil and natural gas reserves in that area.

More flooding, shaking could happen

Researchers said that all the underground movement could not only lead to sinking ground, but also increase risks of flooding and shaking in some areas.

According to the study, the additional weight of floodwaters on subsided areas can further compress the sediments underground and potentially lead to even more subsidence. Researchers warned that flood-induced subsidence could increase as climate change raises the likelihood of wetter storms.

The study also found that sinking ground may also be causing once-dormant faults to move again.

"If current ground pumping trends continue, faults in Katy and The Woodlands will likely become reactivated and increase in activity over time," researchers wrote in the study.

Nearly five million people live in Houston, America's fourth-largest city. About two million additional people live in the suburbs of the Greater Houston area.