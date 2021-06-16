All clear given after smoke in building forces evacuation at Lone Star College North Victory campus

article

The all clear has been given after an evacuation was ordered at a Lone Star College campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Lone Star College tells FOX 26, the fire department checked the building.

It was determined the source of the smoke came from a break room.

Firefighters determined there was no threat.

There were no reported injuries.

