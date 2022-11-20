Two hospitalized after small plane crash in Cypress

Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Cypress Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, so it's unclear how it all occurred but units with the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to Frische Cemetery Road for a small plane that crashed on the roadway.

It's also unclear how many people were on the plane, but officials said at least two occupants from the plane are currently being evaluated by the EMS.

They were later taken to Woodlands Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

MORE STORIES OUT OF CYPRESS

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.