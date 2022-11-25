Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday offer big savings

If you didn't get a chance to take advantage of Black Friday sales, have no fear. Shoppers can still find deals through the weekend and beyond.

Plus, Small Business Saturday is November 26. That's the day designated to support local, small businesses, which create many jobs in our local economy. And many of them will offer sales both in-store and online.

Monday is Cyber Monday, when retailers offer big discounts online, especially on electronics.

Electronics were already deeply discounted on Black Friday, but shopping experts say you'll see deals on Cyber Monday as well.

You might wonder whether you should take advantage of these sales, or wait until closer to Christmas to get potentially bigger discounts.

Experts say they expect Cyber Monday sales to be pretty good and suggest that's the time to buy items you need to have under the tree by Christmas.

Consumer group says watch out for fake sales, how to find actual lower price

For the others, they say you can track prices on retailer sites and buy them when prices drop.

"If you have a list of things you can watch, wishlists are great ways to do that. You can sign up on retailer sites, and they’ll notify you when the price has dropped. They’ll send you a push notification or an email saying this item you’re watching has dropped in price," said Kristen Gall with Rakuten.

For saving on Cyber Monday, install a shopping browser extension, such as Rakuten and Ibotta.

These not only show you coupon codes, but offer cash back, so you can save even more.

