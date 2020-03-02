Six-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in northwest Harris County

Investigators believe speed was a factor in a six-vehicle crash that left two people dead and two injured in north Harris County.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as several vehicles were traveling eastbound on W. Mount Houston toward the North Freeway.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an orange Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed and eventually cut in front of another vehicle, causing that vehicle to clip the rear end.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the Challenger then spun into oncoming traffic, resulting in the six-vehicle crash.

Two people, a married couple in their 20s, were in the Challenger and died at the scene, Sheriff Gonzalez says.

A father and his 12-year-old son were also hurt in the crash. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

