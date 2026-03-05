Channelview residents raise concerns about chemical barges, cancer rates at San Jacinto River town hall

The Brief Residents gathered in Channelview for a town hall about chemical barges operating on the San Jacinto River. Advocates say emissions linked to barge activity may be higher than previously recognized. A state cancer study found abnormally high rates of several cancers across a 257-square-mile area that includes communities near the river.



Residents and environmental advocates gathered in Channelview Thursday night for a town hall focused on pollution concerns tied to chemical barges on the San Jacinto River and the potential health impacts for nearby communities.

San Jacinto River chemical barge concerns

The meeting was organized following new reporting from Public Health Watch, a non-profit investigative newsroom focused on environmental and public health issues, examining the risks posed by chemical barges operating along the river.

Advocates say the discussion reflects growing concerns among residents about air pollution, industrial activity and long-standing contamination issues in the area.

What we know:

Organizers say emissions linked to barge activity along the San Jacinto River may be higher than previously recognized.

Environmental advocates say residents are concerned not only about chemical emissions from barges currently operating on the waterway, but also historic contamination in the area.

One of the most well-known sites is the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site, located along the river near Channelview.

In 2025, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered the long-delayed cleanup of the waste pits to move forward. The agency said more than 230,000 tons of dioxin-contaminated material remained at the site, with much of it underwater.

Advocates also point to a state cancer study released in 2025 that found abnormally high rates of several cancers across a 257-square-mile study area that includes communities near the San Jacinto River.

Those cancers included leukemia, lymphoma, cervical cancer, and lung and bronchus cancers, according to environmental groups that have been reviewing the data.

What they're saying:

Environmental advocates say they want the state to release more detailed information showing which cancers were found in specific neighborhoods, saying that data would help communities better understand potential risks.

"Our residents are worried about the barges on our waterways," said Jackie Medcalf with the Texas Health and Environment Alliance. "Residents feel like those are floating storage tanks. Not only is there a risk with the actual quantity and concentration of chemicals just sitting there, but also the emissions from those vessels."

Residents attending the meeting also shared personal concerns about the health of their community.

One former Pleasantville resident and cancer survivor, Juanita Johnson, said she decided to attend the town hall after learning more about the environmental issues being discussed.

"I was diagnosed with cancer in 2003, and I was the first person in my family," she said. "Nobody else had ever been diagnosed. And just so many older people are dying."

She said the meeting helped residents understand how they can get more involved in addressing the issue.

What's next:

Advocates say they plan to continue pushing state officials to release more localized cancer data, so communities can better understand potential health risks.

They also say several regulatory agencies — including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Environmental Protection Agency — were invited to Thursday’s meeting, but did not attend.

Organizers say they hope more public discussions like Thursday’s town hall will help residents learn how to monitor air quality data, submit comments to regulators and advocate for environmental protections in their communities.