FBI Houston searching for 'Coverall Crook' for multiple bank robberies

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man dubbed the "Coverall Crook" who robbed three banks in the last two weeks.

What we know:

According to FBI Houston, the first and third robberies took place at the First Convenience Bank, located within the Food Town Grocery Store near the intersection of Deep Forest Drive and Golden Forest Drive in northwest Houston.

Officials said the robberies occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 21 and again at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.

Authorities said during the robberies, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note demanding cash.

The suspect left the bank on foot both times with an undisclosed amount of money.

After the third robbery, the plastic bag containing the stolen cash broke open and spilled onto the parking lot. The suspect collected the cash and fled the parking lot on a bicycle.

The second robbery occurred around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Woodforest Bank Branch located within the Kroger grocery store near the intersection of Highway 249 and Antoine Drive.

During the second robbery, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note demanding cash. The teller walked away from the counter for safety. The suspect remained at the counter for a short time, then walked away without any money, and was last seen fleeing from the Kroger grocery store on a bicycle.

Officials stated no one was physically hurt during any of the robberies.

Suspect description

FBI Houston said the suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-50s, approximately 5’9" tall with a medium build, a graying goatee, and thick eyebrows. In the first robbery, the robber wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a green undershirt, and blue jeans. During the last two robberies, he wore dark grey coveralls that displayed an unknown logo on the chest and back. In the third robbery, he also wore a baseball cap underneath the hood of his coveralls.

Reward being offered

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.