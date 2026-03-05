Texas GOP Senate runoff heats up as Paxton sets conditions for potential exit

The Brief Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed to a May 26 runoff after neither secured 50% of the vote on Tuesday. Paxton stated he would consider withdrawing from the race if Senate leadership abolishes the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act. President Trump signaled he will endorse "soon" and expects the candidate he does not choose to immediately exit the race.



Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed to a May 26 runoff after neither secured 50% of the vote on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a well-known Texas politician says the extended Republican contest gives Democrats a strategic head start for the general election.

Texas Primary runoff: Paxton's ultimatum

What they're saying:

The Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate took a strategic turn Thursday as Attorney General Ken Paxton offered a conditional withdrawal from the race, tying his political future to a key piece of federal voting legislation.

Following Tuesday’s primary, which left incumbent Senator John Cornyn and Paxton just points apart, President Trump posted to Truth Social that he would issue an endorsement "soon." The President added that he expects the candidate he does not pick to "immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE" for the good of the party.

Paxton responded Thursday by issuing an ultimatum on social media. He indicated a willingness to consider leaving the race if Senate Republican leadership agrees to scrap the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

"The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I'm committed to helping President Trump get it done," Paxton posted on X. "I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act."

In his post, Paxton characterized the move as an effort to pass the President’s agenda while criticizing Senator Cornyn’s stance on Senate procedural rules. Senator Cornyn, who has voiced support for the bill itself but has historically defended the 60-vote filibuster threshold, responded by reiterating his support for the legislation without addressing the procedural demand.

Beneficial for Democrats?

The other side:

While the Republican field remains divided, Democratic nominee James Talarico has begun his general election campaign.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke spoke to FOX 26 about the runoff while at the University of Houston leading voter registration efforts for Powered by People.

"I think this is the most favorable condition Democrats could be in," O’Rourke said, noting that the 12-week GOP runoff gives Democrats time to "consolidate support" and "widen the tent."

Runoff election date

What's next:

The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26.

Student voters at UH, like 24-year-old senior Kathia Esparza, said they are staying focused on the long-term goal. "Our voice is always meant to be heard," Esparza said. "The way it's heard is through voting."

