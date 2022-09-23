Expand / Collapse search

Sing Loud with live piano players at Pete’s Dueling Piano bar downtown

By
Published 
Bayou City Buzz
FOX 26 Houston

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar providing amazing entertainment for customers

FOX 26's CoCo Dominguez checks out Pete's Dueling Piano Bar in Downtown Houston to find out what it's all about.

HOUSTON - Part concert, part bar, but it is always a party with live piano players.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar was founded in 1992 in Austin, with locations in Chicago and Houston since 2009. 

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

This unique experience has gotten even more popular with live piano players, loud singing and without a care in the world, definitely not your typical piano bar.

The show features four musicians who go back and forth, playing songs by request from the audience.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Pete’s is located downtown at 1201 Fannin Street and is 21 and up.

For more, click here