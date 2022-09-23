Sing Loud with live piano players at Pete’s Dueling Piano bar downtown

Part concert, part bar, but it is always a party with live piano players.



Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar was founded in 1992 in Austin, with locations in Chicago and Houston since 2009.

This unique experience has gotten even more popular with live piano players, loud singing and without a care in the world, definitely not your typical piano bar.



The show features four musicians who go back and forth, playing songs by request from the audience.

Pete’s is located downtown at 1201 Fannin Street and is 21 and up.

