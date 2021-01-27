Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man, 83, with dementia
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old Harris County man with dementia.
Andrew Harris George was last seen on foot around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Chalk Rock Road.
He was wearing a long sleeve black polo style shirt with a collar and white stripes, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.
He is described as a Black male, 5’11" tall, 180 pounds, with gray and black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.