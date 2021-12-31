SILVER ALERT issued for Cypress man, 81, missing on New Year's Eve

article

A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a man, 81, who was reported missing on New Year's Eve.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say Jack Scott, of Cypress, Texas was last seen in the 12900 block of Lentando Lane around 11:30 a.m. driving a red Nissan Titan with the license plate: KXL7398.

Mr. Scott has been described as 6'2" tall, weighing about 160 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and green shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP