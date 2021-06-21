SILVER ALERT issued for 70-year-old Huntsville man

article

A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a 70-year-old Huntsville man missing since Monday afternoon.

The Texas DPS says Willie Mitchell was last seen in the 100 block of Medical Park Lane in Huntsville around 12:45 p.m.

Mitchell has been described as Black, standing at 6'2" with brown eyes and black hair. He was also last seen wearing a green button-down shirt, black and white basketball shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-435-8001.

