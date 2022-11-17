article

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.

The suspect or suspects fled in an unknown direction.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.