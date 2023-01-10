A man is dead and a bystander is injured after an altercation led to a shooting in a Houston convenience store, police say.

The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Winbern Street.

Police say the incident began when two men got into an altercation and were shoving each other in the parking lot.

According to police, the altercation entered into the store, and one man shot the other man. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

Police say a bystander who was trying to break up the altercation was shot in the leg. He was also taken to the hospital. Police don’t believe he was the intended target.

The suspect is not in custody. Police describe him as a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s, 5’6" tall, and wearing blue jeans and a light blue jacket with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.